Speeding driver found with meth utensils

A Dunedin man with meth utensils in his car allegedly whizzed around city streets reaching speeds of 100kmh before deciding to pull over for police.

The 39-year-old was first spotted at 10.10pm on Friday while driving on Portsmouth Dr, South Dunedin, but when he spotted officers, sped off.

He went down Orari St, before heading down the wharf area — all the while blitzing through red lights and reaching speeds of about 100kmh in the 60kmh zone.

He drove over the railway crossing in St Andrew St before he stopped for police officers in Harrow St.

The man underwent breath testing procedures, which he failed.

He then requested a blood sample which police are waiting for the result of.

While stopped, officers located an offensive weapon which he was charged for, Snr Sgt Bond said.

He was arrested and charged with failing to stop, dangerous driving, and possession of meth utensils.

The man would appear in Dunedin District Court on August 7.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz