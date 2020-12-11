Summer snow in parts of South

Snow is falling in parts of Southland this morning, as summer takes a break in the South.

Snow has been reported around State Highway 6 between Lumsden and Kingston.

A Garston resident told RNZ there was "a lot of snow", and said it was settling in the area.

She said snow at this time of year was not unusual, but today's fall was unusually heavy.

MetService had predicted snow to about 500m, as a series of fronts moved through.

MetService meteorologist Angus Hines said snow had fallen as low as 200m in Fiordland, which was "pretty low" for this time of year.

A Fiordland resident had contacted staff to let them know there was 10-15cm of snow at 900m.

"A light dusting" could be expected tonight in higher areas of 600m and above.

While MetService had not picked up temperatures for the area on its sensors, it was entirely possible numbers had gone into the negatives, Mr Hines said.

Te Anau had 26mm of rainfall overnight and a minimum of three degrees about 6am today.

There had been no further rainfall since about 9am and the day was expected to brighten up; however, more wet weather was on the way tonight.

Tuatapere had a "pretty decent dose" of rain overnight with 34mm recorded.

Showers had eased off this morning and the day was expected to clear, followed by more rain tonight.

Lumsden had a recorded low of 1.4degC overnight.

MetService says the unsettled weather would continue over the weekend, with more rain and possibly some gale-force winds for the South on Saturday, but conditions would improve, and the start of next week would see a return to more settled summer weather.