'Serious injuries' in Invercargill crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police say there are serious injuries resulting from a crash in central Invercargill this morning.
The two-car crash happened at the intersection of State Highway 1 (Bluff Highway) and Kew Rd about 6am.
"Indications are there are serious injuries."
Police said the highway would remain closed at the intersection while emergency services worked at the scene.
Motorists should expect delays and take alternate routes.