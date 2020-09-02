Wednesday, 2 September 2020

Two critical after Southland crash

    By Molly Houseman and John Lewis
    Roads were closed to traffic in the area around the crash scene. Photo: Laura Smith
    Four people were injured, including two critically, in a multi-vehicle crash near Invercargill this afternoon.

    A police spokeswoman said the incident happened on the Winton-Lorneville Highway (SH6), about 4pm. The cause of the crash was not known.

    Two people are in a critical condition, one is in a serious condition and one has had their injury status downgraded to minor. 

    It was earlier reported that one person was critically injured and three seriously hurt. 

    St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said all the victims were initially taken to Southland Hospital in Invercargill, but one of the critical patients had been sent to Dunedin Hospital. 

    Three ambulances, two helicopters and a manager attended. 

    SH6 remains closed, between Counsell Rd and Breeze Rd. A detour is in place.

     

     

