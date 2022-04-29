Two-tier visitor levy suggested

Oban, Stewart Island. Photo: Getty Images

A two-tier visitor levy for Stewart Island — to encourage more visitors in winter — has been floated by a tourism heavyweight.

The Southland District Council has proposed increasing the island’s visitor levy from $5 to $15 and heard submissions at a council meeting this week.

More than 100 submissions were received on the proposed levy during its public consultation phase in March.

In its submissions summary, the council said submissions generally supported an increase, but most did not support an increase above $10. Only 18% supported an increase to $15, while the largest group (32%) favoured an increase to $10.

Of the rest, 29% wanted the levy to stay the same, 5% wanted it increased to more than $15 and 8% wanted it removed completely.

Real NZ general manager Paul Norris said Real NZ supported an increase to $10.

"We agree in principle there needs to be a look at the amount that is contributed towards the visitor facilities on the island."

But Real NZ suggested an alternative two-tiered high-low seasonal charge — $10 summer and $7 winter. The company also suggested any new levy should be reviewed every five years.

The island received a large number of domestic visitors while the borders were closed, but he expected to see a re-

turn to more traditional travel patterns now that they had opened, Mr Norris said.

"All of us need to work toward what we can do to encourage visitors to come between that May and September period."

A reduction in the levy during the winter months would become part of the marketing tool to attract domestic visitors, he said.

Stewart Island Community Board chairman Jon Spraggon suggested an increase to $10 would be more suitable. Also, the community board believed a more frequent review of the levy would be more appropriate, he said.

The board thought an increase to $15 might deter visitors — especially day-trippers, who formed a large part of the island’s tourism market.

Hospitality New Zealand’s submission said it supported the levy increase but did express concerns an increase might discourage people from visiting the region. If that should happen, it would be the tourism and hospitality operators which would "bear the brunt" of it, the submission said.

Stewart Island resident Graham Okey also suggested an increase to $10, with the proceeds split equally between the council, for maintenance costs on the island, and the community for enhancements.

Mr Okey, who works for Fulton Hogan, said the water treatment station’s power consumption doubled during the Easter period.

Tourism Industry Aotearoa said it only supported an increase to $10 on the condition future infrastructure investment aligned with the destination management plan. It did not accept an increase to $15 should be established and used to offset any historical costs or inflation.

Island resident Alistair Faulknor said he fully supported an increase to $15.

"Basically, 400 people living on the island did not do the damage to the road, don’t require the power upgrades and don’t require the sewerage upgrades that are required by the visitors coming over here. I would suspect $15 is the minimum it should be raised to."

The present $5 levy has not changed since it was first introduced in October 2013.

The majority of the written submissions (44%) were received from people who live in other parts of Southland, while only 26% came from Stewart Island/Rakiura residents.

The council will confirm its decision on May 11.

- Toni McDonald