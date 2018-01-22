Thunderstorm warning for Otago

The MetService has warned of thunderstorms for parts of coastal Otago this afternoon.

Over the South Island, daytime heating combined with wind convergences were expected to produce showers and a low risk of thunderstorms about much of Otago and inland Southland.

However, the risk of thunderstorms was considered moderate for inland eastern Otago and South Canterbury for this afternoon and early evening.

Any thunderstorms that eventuate were expected to produce localised heavy rainfalls of 10mm to 25mm per hour and also hail of 5mm to 15mm in diameter.