Community Link calls for help as demand increases

Community Link support is open to the public at the Wanaka Hub. PHOTO: RAWAN SAADI

Community Link Upper Clutha is calling for support on a new campaign to supply families in need with firewood as winter draws closer.

Cool Kids is aimed at tackling the growing cost of living crisis in Wānaka, which has left some families unable to keep their homes warm over winter.

According to the Queenstown Lakes District Council Quality of Life survey 2024, nearly one in three families do not have a buffer to cope with sudden changes in their situation.

According to the survey, 21% of the region’s population is highly vulnerable to economic shocks, struggling to cover all their expenses and left with little to no disposable income. Additionally, 17% are finding it difficult to pay their rent.

If an unexpected event occurs, such as an injury that causes one income to be lost, or a child needs urgent medical care out of town and requires transport to Dunedin — with no income coming in, there are additional accommodation, travel, and food costs to cover.

While the town’s tourism and hospitality industry plays a significant role in the economy, those industries often offer salaries well below the national average, making the average income in Wānaka [20%] less than in other New Zealand towns.

As a result, demand for services at Community Link has increased significantly.

In 2024, they saw a 30% rise in requests for firewood and heating support, alongside a 20% increase in firewood costs.

Together, these factors caused the Cold Kids campaign’s expenses to rise by 52% to $35,000. With continued growth in demand, Community Link expects the required funding for services to reach at least $40,000 this year.

Last year Community Link delivered 30% more firewood than the previous winter, and over the past two years the foodbank is meeting nearly 100% more demand for food.

They have also worked alongside organisations such as Meals on Wheels, advocating for a significant increase in the number of meals delivered to those who need nutritious food brought to their homes.

Every trailer load of firewood helps families build resilience during winter when heating bills can be overwhelming, leaving families to make the choice between staying warm, putting food on the table, or paying rent or a mortgage.

Community Link is calling for people to donate time, money or firewood to help further the efforts of this campaign to help those in need.

— APL