Dual pricing tackles fast fashion

A third of the profits from sales of coats designed by Liz Mitchell will go to subsidising Precious Collaborative’s gift prices. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A fashion collaborative has set out to challenge the harm caused by fast fashion by making environmentally friendly clothing in New Zealand — with a catch.

Precious Collaborative founder Wānaka-based Claire O’Connell said what set the collaborative apart was the two prices for the sustainable Celtic Collection items.

The first price is called the true price, which reflects the true cost of making each piece of clothing.

The gift price is a subsidised cost which allows people to buy higher quality clothing without the burden of price.

"The gift price is aimed at people who want to try to get out of this fast-fashion loop, but can’t afford high-quality garments, because unfortunately that’s what fast fashion takes advantage of is cost."

The website states "all we ask of you is that you pay what you can afford".

"If you genuinely want to change your fashion consumption habits, buy better and less frequently, but if price is a real barrier, then pay the subsidised gift price."

Sales of a coat designed by award-winning New Zealand designer Liz Mitchell help to subsidise the gift prices of the collection, with a third of the profit going to helping fund the gift prices.

Mrs O’Connell had been working on the idea for five years.

The collaborative’s website was launched in December.

The clothing is made in New Zealand, using as much material from New Zealand as possible.

Sustainability was also important. Garments are made of 100% wool and organic hemp.

Mrs O’Connell said the basic problem she was trying to address with the collaborative was fast fashion, which she said was toxic.

A lot of people buying fast fashion were getting blamed for the problem, which was unfair as they were only buying what they could afford and high-quality ethical fashion was out of reach for most, she said.

"They’re buying crap because that’s what they can afford."

There had already been feedback from people buying garments at the gift price.

A number of people had said "thank you so much because there is no way I would be able to afford a garment like this", she said.