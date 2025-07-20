Work on wastewater pipe upgrade to continue

Road cones and traffic lights have been holding up Wānaka residents on Aubrey Rd this week. PHOTO: OLIVIA CALDWELL

The road cone hold up and traffic lights on Aubrey Rd will be here for a little while longer.

The intersection of Beacon Point Rd and Aubrey Rd will be operating under temporary stop/go traffic lights until Friday July 25, while crews work on part of a project to upgrade part of the existing wastewater main.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council said the existing wastewater main on this section of Aubrey Rd was causing significant capacity issues, as the smaller and older pipe struggled to manage current flows.

"By completing these upgrades, we’ll improve the functionality of the wastewater network in Wānaka, help to avoid potential wastewater overflows, and provide for future growth in the area."