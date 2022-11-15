Ruby Tui's local connection spurs boom in book sales

Ruby Tui celebrates after the final whistle in the World Cup final at Eden Park. Photo: Getty Images

Fresh from winning the Women's Rugby World Cup, Ruby Tui's book Straight Up has taken the country by storm.

The former Greymouth woman has become the face of women's rugby, is in demand more than ever after the Black Ferns' 34-31 win over England in front of 40,000 people at Eden Park.

The former John Paul II High School head girl has captured the hearts of everyone with her emotion, antics and competitive nature, and a confidence rarely witnessed in international sport.

Tui's autobiography was published on September 27 and now in the after-glow of the World Cup, sales are sweeping the country.

"The book has really taken off after the Women's World Cup," Greymouth Paper Plus owner Suzanne Kelsell said.

"We had sold out prior to the World Cup and now with the demand have more on back order. I think it is popular here because of Ruby's local connection."

The Warehouse in Greymouth is also experiencing a surge in book sales and has more on back order.

"We just got an order in and there are just three copies left," store manager Kimberley McAllister said.

"In the last couple of weeks there has been a surge in sales and we will be ordering more."

Westport's Dennis Bookshop and Stationery has sold out.

"It was popular before the Women's World Cup and we have had a steady demand — we are out of stock," owner Heather Dennis said.

It is also in hot demand at Take Note in Hokitika.

"Sales had been good previous to the game and we still have a couple left and have more on order. I did anticipate if the Black Ferns won I would need more books," owner Robyn Cuff said.

The World Cup win is being celebrated at the Greymouth Catholic high school where Tui honed her love of sport and writing.

"John Paul is massively proud of Ruby and everyone on the team," her former English teacher, Celia Costelloe said.

"She's definitely an inspiration to girls and young women.

"She got into everything — sports, public speaking and even organising events at the school. She was, throughout high school, a leader. She never lets anything stop her, she's even a little bit stubborn. Maybe that's why she and I got on."

Ms Costelloe recalled a visit from Tui in her last year of university, when she dropped in to say she got an A in English.