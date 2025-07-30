Gloriavale leader admits indecent assault

Howard Temple has been standing trial in Greymouth. Photo: The Press/Kai Schwoerer

The 85-year-old leader of the remote West Coast Christian sect Gloriavale has pleaded guilty to indecent assault.

Howard Temple had earlier pleaded not guilty to 24 counts of sexual offending involving girls as young as nine.

But as the third day of his judge alone trial at Greymouth District Court began, Temple changed his plea on half of the charges, some of which are representative.

The charges, some of which are representative, include five of indecent assault, five of doing an indecent act and two common assault charges.

The other charges were dropped.

The bulk of the charges were 'representative' of multiple allegations of the same type and in similar circumstances, and dated from 1998 to 2022, involving nine complainants ranging from nine to twenty years old.

He has been remanded on bail until 11 August, when a date will be set for sentencing.

Judge Neave urged participation in a restorative justice process.

Temple assumed the mantle of spiritual leader, or Overseeing Shepherd, in 2018 following the death of the group's founder, Hopeful Christian.

