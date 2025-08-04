Big push at weekend fails to find tramper

Roy Arbon had planned to go on a day walk. Photo: supplied

Despite 1700 hours of intensive searching, a West Coast tramper remains missing 10 days after going on a planned day walk.

Roy Arbon set off on Wednesday, July 23, leaving a handwritten note saying he was going for a walk from Mt Davy to Mt Sewell and planned to be back later that day or the next morning.

His concerned neighbour reported the Rūnanga beekeeper missing on July 24.

Since that time, police and Search and Rescue teams - aided by a host of volunteers and specialist crews - have been relentless in their mission to find Mr Arbon, police said in a statement this morning.

"About 1700 search hours have been carried out, with three qualified Search and Rescue managers running the operation. However, much to their disappointment, he is yet to be found."

Police are now reviewing search efforts.

Senior Sergeant Mark Kirkwood said a large push was made on Saturday, sending every available resource that could be mustered into the area.

“Seventy-nine people deployed out into the Mt Davy area where his phone last pinged, which is notoriously difficult terrain. It’s riddled with mineshafts, cliffs, steep drop-offs, trenches and West Coast bush.

“On Saturday we deployed police, Land Search and Rescue, Cave Search and Rescue, Mines Rescue, Alpine Cliff Rescue, Fire and Emergency New Zealand, Coastguard, Surf Lifesaving New Zealand and search dogs.

"Over the search we have used drones, helicopters, Recco detecting equipment, thermal imaging - any technology that was available to us.”

Police had received numerous calls from the public - many of which led to further points of interest - and any viable leads have been followed up, Snr Sgt Kirkwood said.

A dog team and searchers would be sent to a further area of interest on Tuesday, he said.

"We continue to assess any new information received that might lead to Roy’s location.

“It’s very disappointing not to have found Roy to date, and we know how gutting it is - not just for his family, but the wider community.”

Searchers were grateful for the way the public had rallied around them, he said.

“We’ve received so many offers of help. On Saturday, for example, coffee cart business MASH bus catering went to the staging area and fed people and provided coffees for free – awesome stuff.

“To anyone who has come out and helped us search, brought supplies, or sent messages of support, thank you.”

The search would be reviewed locally before being independently reviewed.

Any information regarding Roy or his whereabouts should be reported via the 105 service, referencing file number 250725/2139.

- Allied Media