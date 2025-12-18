Gloriavale Christian School has registration cancelled

Gloriavale Christian Community on the West Coast seen in a photo taken when it was visited by the Employment Court's chief judge in February 2023. Photo: RNZ

The Secretary for Education is cancelling the registration of Gloriavale Christian School.

Ellen MacGregor-Reid wrote to the West Coast Christian community's private school in October, advising that she was considering the move after a second failed Education Review Office (ERO) audit in as many years.

July's ERO report found Gloriavale Christian School had not met three of eight registration criteria and was not a physically and emotionally safe space for students.

In a statement, MacGregor-Reid said the school was informed of the decision on Thursday, which would take effect from 23 January.

The school had provided insufficient evidence to assure the ministry that it was consistently meeting all private school registration criteria and there was no evidence to suggest that it would be compliant with more time, the statement said.

MacGregor-Reid considered the evidence was insufficient to assure the ministry student safety concerns had been addressed.

"The Ministry of Education has provided considerable support to the board and staff of Gloriavale Christian School over the last two years. Despite two notices to comply and ministry and external support, the school has been unable to demonstrate full compliance and there is insufficient evidence of progress," she said.

"I remain concerned that these students are not being educated within an emotionally and physically safe school environment. After a period of engagement with the school and community, and consideration of the evidence, I have decided that cancellation of the school's registration is necessary.

"We are absolutely committed to the education of Gloriavale students. Support will be provided for students and families during the transition so that education is in place for term 1 2026."

Gloriavale's school leadership had five weeks to respond to the secretary's October letter, with a deadline of November 7, and was then given another week-long extension.

Education officials met Gloriavale school leaders on July 23 to express concerns about its compliance with registration requirements and issue a second formal "notice to comply".

In August, Children's Commissioner Claire Achmad called for the school's urgent closure, saying she had zero confidence that students were safe.

The Gloriavale Leavers' Support Trust has previously said it favoured a special transitional model for the children's education if the school closed, saying the community's hostels were not an appropriate place for homeschooling.

Under the Education and Training Act, the ministry could cancel the registration of a private school if it no longer met the criteria, including providing suitable premises, staffing, curriculum, or ensuring student safety and wellbeing.

The step was considered only after other avenues had been exhausted, and where there was clear and ongoing non-compliance, the ministry said.

While July's ERO report found Gloriavale Christian School staff followed the New Zealand curriculum and education provision was "slowly improving", it identified a lack of suitable staffing for enrolled students with complex additional needs, who could not attend because of insufficient equipment to support their physical needs.

The ERO report also noted the Teaching Council was investigating an allegation of staff misconduct and the school had been instructed to formally monitor the staff member.

The report said about 40 percent of the 224 school-aged children at Gloriavale attended the school, while about half were home-schooled and the remainder were enrolled with Te Kura (formerly the Correspondence School).

A damning 2023 ERO review found the school did not meet six of the eight criteria for private school registration, and the provision of education was "inadequate and uncertain".

The announcement comes a week after the sentencing of former Overseeing Shepherd Howard Temple for indecently assaulting young women and girls over 20 years.

The 85-year-old was jailed for 26 months but was released on bail after his lawyer lodged a High Court appeal against his sentence delivered by Judge Raoul Neave at the Greymouth District Court.

Gloriavale has been contacted for comment.

Education Minister Erica Stanford said affected students would be adequately supported to continue their education from Term 1, 2026.

"All children deserve to learn in safe school environments so they can flourish and have the best opportunity to reach their full potential," she said.

Social Development and Employment Minister Louise Upston said she intended to visit Gloriavale in the near future.