Crews battling big building fire near Hokitika

Fire crews are fighting a blaze in a large building north of Hokitika.

A police spokesperson said the building was located in Seaview Hill Rd and was a part of the former Seaview Asylum buildings.

Emergency services responded to multiple 111 calls shortly after 7am today.

Seven fire trucks from Hokitika, Cobden, Greymouth, Ross, Kokatahi and Kowhitirangi, and Moana were at the scene.

Tankers were working in relays to bring water to the site.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said there were no reports of injuries at this stage.

They said there were no initial indications of a suspicious circumstance, but investigators would be working to determine the cause of the fire.

Fire crews were expected to be at the scene "for some time".

Police said staff were at the scene and were making initial inquiries to determine the cause of the blaze.