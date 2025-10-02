Homicide inquiry begins into Greymouth death

Photo: ODT files

Police have launched a homicide investigation following the death of a man in Greymouth.

Donald Baikie, 67, was found dead at a property in Chapel St about 12.15pm on September 30.

The post-mortem was completed in Christchurch today.

"Our condolences are with his family and loved-ones during this difficult time," West Coast Area Commander Inspector Jacqui Corner said.

"An examination of the scene continues, with the assistance of the Christchurch Police Fingerprint Section and members of the New Zealand Institute for Public Health and Forensic Science."

Additional staff have travelled from Nelson and Marlborough to assist with the investigation.

"There will be a visible police presence in the area as we work to establish the full circumstances of what has occurred," Corner said.

There is not believed to be any risk to the public, she said.

"Police would like to hear from anyone who may have information in relation to Donald's death, or have seen him in the last week."

Anyone with information that could assist police in their investigation were asked to contact 105 online, or via phone with reference Operation County or file number 250930/4221.