Gloriavale school may lose registration

The Gloriavale compound on the West Coast. Photo: RNZ

The Secretary for Education has written to Gloriavale Christian School advising that she is considering cancelling its registration as a private school.

A July Education Review Office (ERO) report found the West Coast Christian community's school had not met three of eight registration criteria and was not a physically and emotionally safe space for students, marking Gloriavale's second failed audit in as many years.

Ministry of Education acting hautū (leader) Te Tai Runga (South) Coralanne Child said the school's leadership had been given five weeks to respond to secretary Ellen MacGregor-Reid's letter, which must be received by 7 November.

"Under clause 12 of Schedule 7 to the Education and Training Act 2020, the Secretary for Education has issued Gloriavale Christian Community School a letter advising that she is considering cancelling its registration as a private school," she said.

"This is based on the serious concerns raised about whether the school is meeting its obligation to provide a physically and emotionally safe environment for students."

Education officials met Gloriavale school leaders on 23 July to express serious concerns about its compliance with registration requirements and issue a second formal "notice to comply".

Since then, the acting Director of Education had reviewed a range of evidence:

- August 12 - Gloriavale Christian School provided an updated action plan to the ministry, detailing how it intended to meet the three unmet criteria required for registration as a private school

- August 20- Ministry staff met the school to review the action plan and supporting evidence

- August 20 to September 19 - Ministry staff were on site daily to support teaching staff and observe the consistent implementation of required policies, procedures and actions

- September 19 - The ministry determined that the school continued to fall short of providing a physically and emotionally safe environment for students, as identified in the ERO's July report

In August, Children's Commissioner Claire Achmad called for the school's urgent closure, saying she had zero confidence that students were safe.

She told RNZ the government should show bravery and protect children's rights.

"I'm hugely concerned to see yet another report from ERO outlining a very troubling situation at the Gloriavale school. This is now clear-cut. I'm calling for the school to be closed. I have zero confidence about children's physical and emotional safety and well-being at the school," she said.

If the ministry decided to close the school, Achmad said it would need to create a bespoke transition plan for Gloriavale children to access alternative education.

Under the Education and Training Act, the ministry could cancel the registration of a private school if it no longer met the criteria, including providing suitable premises, staffing, curriculum, or ensuring student safety and well-being.

The step was considered only after other avenues had been exhausted and where there was clear and ongoing non-compliance, the ministry said.

While July's ERO report found Gloriavale Christian School staff were following the New Zealand curriculum and education provision was "slowly improving", it identified a lack of suitable staffing for enrolled students with complex additional needs who could not attend because of insufficient equipment to support their physical needs.

The ERO report also noted the Teaching Council was investigating an allegation of staff misconduct and the school had been instructed to formally monitor the staff member.

The report said about 40 percent of the 224 school-aged children at Gloriavale attended the school, while about half were home-schooled and the remainder were enrolled with Te Kura (formerly the Correspondence School).

A damning 2023 ERO review found the school did not meet six of the eight criteria for private school registration and the provision of education was "inadequate and uncertain".

Gloriavale has been contacted for comment.