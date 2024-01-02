Concerns for missing 18yo last seen in Invercargill

Bailey Keen was last seen in Invercargill on December 27. Photo: Supplied/Police

Police are appealing to the public for information on the whereabouts of Timaru 18-year-old Bailey Keen.

Police say he was was last seen on Wednesday, December 27, on Ythan St in Invercargill.

He usually resides in Timaru.

Mr Keen was wearing a white hoody with blue writing on the front, a white cap and grey shorts and has a tattoo on his left hand.

Police and Mr Keen's family have concerns for his welfare.

Anyone who has seen him or has information on his whereabouts is urged to call police, quoting file number 231231/0265.