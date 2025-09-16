Tug sent to tow stricken oil tanker near Stewart Island

The tug began towing the ship on Tuesday morning, with the crew on board. File photo. Photo: Maritime NZ

An open-ocean tugboat has started towing a stricken oil and chemical tanker off the coast of Stewart Island back to the mainland.

The Golden Mind got into steering difficulties west of Rakiura last Wednesday.

Maritime NZ said the tug MMA Vision began towing the ship on Tuesday morning, while the crew remained on board.

"The plan is still to tow the vessel to Timaru, it is expected to be completed by the end of the week," it said.

Maritime NZ said the Rescue Coordination Centre was monitoring the situation.