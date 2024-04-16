'Could have been a tragedy': Gore man sentenced for running over teens

A man who ran over two girls while driving in a prohibited area in Southland says he has driven there many times before.

Lindsay Robert Young, 58, appeared in the Invercargill District Court this morning after pleading guilty to careless driving causing injury.

The court heard on November 25 the Gore man drove on the Mataura River stopbank despite a large sign prohibiting the public from driving in the area.

Young disregarded the sign and ran over two teenagers lying near the river, causing one girl a sprained shoulder.

He told police he was driving there to go fishing and the court heard he had done the same thing many times before.

“What concerns me, obviously, is that this could've been a tragedy,” Judge Duncan Harvey said.

“He should never have done it.”

Counsel John Fraser had applied for a limited licence for Young to allow him to work in a role which required him to drive.

“His whole world is dependent on his ability to drive,” Mr Fraser said.

Judge Harvey disqualified Young for nine months and granted the limited licence.

He ordered the defendant to pay $750 to the injured victim and $250 to the other girl.

