Deputy mayor role handed to Dermody

Invercargill mayor-elect Tom Campbell has selected four councillors for important council roles. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Invercargill mayor-elect Tom Campbell has announced his key leadership positions for the upcoming term.

The role of deputy mayor has been handed to Grant Dermody, while Crs Alex Crackett, Darren Ludlow and Trish Boyle have all secured chairperson roles.

It is shaping up to be a busy term for Mr Dermody as he juggles the deputy role with chairing a new water committee and overseeing the Te Unua Museum of Southland project.

Mr Campbell said the positions were big jobs, with selections based on experience, professional background and talent.

"They are dealing with big issues, they’re dealing with a lot of money, and it’s critical that you get the right person in the right job," Mr Dermody said.

It had been a busy start to the term for the mayor, meeting with councillors after the election and travelling to Wellington for "mayor school" — a two-day conference which started yesterday.

He said the first week had been a "blur".

Under the new structure, Cr Crackett would oversee the infrastructure and growth committee, Cr Ludlow the community and regulatory committee, and Cr Boyle the finance and policy committee.

Ross Jackson was invited back to independently chair the council’s audit and risk committee.

All positions are set to be confirmed at the first full meeting of the term on November 4, after a swearing-in ceremony on October 28.

The new structure and roles are subject to a review after 12 months.

— Matthew Rosenberg, Local democracy reporter

— LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.