Dozens now searching for Milford Sound tramper

The experienced tramper failed to return from a planned day trip to Mitre Peak on Sunday. Photo: NZ Police

Dozens of people are now involved in a large-scale search for a tramper missing in Milford Sound.

On Sunday, a man tramping on his own was declared missing in the Fiordland area after failing to return from a planned day trip to Mitre Peak.

Search and rescue operations began just before midnight on Monday.

Detective Tracy Ward said tonight a large number of resources have been working through arduous terrain, assisted by helicopter crews.

Supporting police in the search were Land Search and Rescue teams from Fiordland, Caitlins and Southland, Southern Lakes Helicopters, Heli-Otago, Southland Amateur Radio Emergency Communications, a Wakatipu Land Search and Rescue tracking dog team, a Dunedin Land Search and Rescue air scent dog team, and Wakatipu Alpine Cliff Rescue teams.

There were also roughly 60 volunteers, 10 police staff and local tourism operators assisting.

Det Ward said the tramper was an experienced outdoorsman and police believed he had suitable clothing and provisions, "which can make all the difference".

‘‘We are expecting a deterioration in the weather tonight and that may affect ongoing search efforts, but police and volunteer staff will remain in Milford Sound until further notice."

Helicopter searches began yesterday and carried on into the night, before resuming this morning.

“Land Search and Rescue field and dog teams have been in the search area since Monday morning, as well as alpine cliff rescue teams due to the incredibly steep terrain in the area."

Tourism company Real NZ has assisted the operation with marine vessels and support staff, as well as helping the search staff at the forward control base in Milford Sound.

‘‘We are looking at a wide search area in a very rugged part of New Zealand. We have yet to find any items that could help narrow the search area, but we are remaining positive,’’ Det Ward said.

Police have spoken to many people who encountered the man in the vicinity of Mitre Peak on Sunday.

If anyone in the area on Sunday had not yet spoken to police, Det Ward asked them to call 105 and reference the number P06244822.

- APL