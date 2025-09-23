Flower viewing for hospice

PHOTO: ELLA SCOTT-FLEMING

Leah McDowall and Winnie Wallace, 9 months, view magnolia "Felix Jury" in Paterson Park and Gardens, Waikaka, on Sunday.

Owner-operator Sharon Paterson said she opened the garden surrounding her rural home for a gold coin donation, to Hospice New Zealand.

Visitors could enjoy viewing the many daffodils and magnolias in bloom, followed by tea and scones at her home kitchen.

Half of her home was converted into a commercial kitchen, open by appointment and for catering, on the family’s 800ha farm.

Mrs Paterson had done her lambing round that morning and was in her kitchen baking scones.

Hospice was a cause close to her heart, as the organisation had helped her mother when she was sick in 2020, Mrs Paterson said.