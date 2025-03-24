Knives, tyre iron part of aggravated robbery: police

A group armed with knives and a tyre iron robbed an Invercargill store early this morning, police say.

Four people allegedly entered a store on North Road about 3.30am, two carrying knives and one a tyre iron.

They targeted cigarettes and tobacco, before fleeing the area in a vehicle.

The two store employees were not injured, although shaken by the incident, police added.

Invercargill Police were asking for anyone who witnessed the incident, or had information in relation to it, to contact them.

They also wanted to hear from anyone who had CCTV or dashcam footage in the North Rd area between midnight and 5am this morning.