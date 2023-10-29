Man in critical condition after stabbing

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
One man is in a critical condition following a serious assault at a property in Otatara, Invercargill.
Police were called to a private property in Dunns Rd, Otatara, at about 7am today after reports that a man had been stabbed, a police spokesman said.
He was flown to Dunedin Hospital and remains in a critical condition.
A 23-year-old woman was taken into custody and has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, the spokesman said.
A scene guard remains in place until at least tomorrow while a scene examination takes place.