Sunday, 29 October 2023

Man in critical condition after stabbing

    By Laine Priestley
    1. Southland

    One man is in a critical condition following a serious assault at a property in Otatara, Invercargill.

    Police were called to a private property in Dunns Rd, Otatara, at about 7am today after reports that a man had been stabbed, a police spokesman said.

    He was flown to Dunedin Hospital and remains in a critical condition.

    A 23-year-old woman was taken into custody and has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, the spokesman said.

    A scene guard remains in place until at least tomorrow while a scene examination takes place.

    laine.priestley@odt.co.nz

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter