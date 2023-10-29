Man in critical condition after stabbing

One man is in a critical condition following a serious assault at a property in Otatara, Invercargill.

Police were called to a private property in Dunns Rd, Otatara, at about 7am today after reports that a man had been stabbed, a police spokesman said.

He was flown to Dunedin Hospital and remains in a critical condition.

A 23-year-old woman was taken into custody and has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, the spokesman said.

A scene guard remains in place until at least tomorrow while a scene examination takes place.

