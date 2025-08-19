Polyfest returns

REPORT & PHOTO: NINA TAPU

The best of Māori and Pasifika culture was brought to the ILT Stadium Southland stage for the first day of the Murihiku Polyfest yesterday.

More than 8000 performers — including pupils from Te Kura O Rimu School (pictured) — will perform over the week to bring the sights and sounds of Polynesia to Southland.

Over 1000 spectators, including whānau and friends, filled the auditorium armed with cameras and video recorders, cheering on their tamariki.

More than 120 schools from across the region will be taking part in the annual festival, now in its 16th year.