A 5.1 earthquake has struck south of Stewart Island, followed by a smaller tremor.

GeoNet recorded the quake at 5.23am centred 110km north west of Snares Islands at a depth of 5km this morning.

A smaller 4.4 quake closer into the Snares Islands was recorded a few minutes later, and was at a depth of 33km, GeoNet said.

About 20 people reported feeling the quakes.