Great Little Train Show back

More than 4000 visitors were expected at the annual Great Little Train Show exhibition at Surrey Park in Invercargill over Labour Weekend, where children were able to have rides on the long-established model train track.

The Great Little Train Show is back at Surrey Park again this Labour Weekend.

Southland Society of Model Engineers promotions co-ordinator Jon Irving says it is an event many Southlanders look forward to each year – especially model train enthusiasts, both young and old.

Each year, 4000-5000 people attend the event over the two days it runs, he says.

One of the highlights of the annual event is always the opportunity to take young people on an outdoor model train excursion.

“It’s such a great affordable family day out. A family entry fee (two adults and three children) is only $15 which works out at $3 per person, which doesn’t hit the family budget too much. So, the kids get to have a really memorable outing without breaking the bank."

The adult entry fee is set at $8 while children up to 14 years pay $2.

"We are a not-for-profit organisation, so our charges are set to cover our costs and keep things affordable for families," Jon says.

Rides on the outdoor railway only cost $2 each.

Food and treat vendors will also be onsite to top up hungry visitors.

Spectators browse the displays at a previous Great Little Train Show in Invercargill.

The club owns two locomotives and seven riding cars. While steam, petrol and electric-powered locomotives provide essential visitor entertainment.

“The annual exhibition is not just all about the trains either. We’ve got a pond in the middle of our outdoor model train track which is perfect for remote-controlled little boats.

"Children adore being able to manoeuvre the little boats around the pond. They get a real kick out of it. You can’t put a price on that sort of happiness.

The Great Little Train Show is truly one of those events that tends to stick in children’s memories, he says.

"They remember chuffing around the track with Mum or Dad tucked behind them. It has a way of putting them right into the middle of their own Thomas the Tank Engine story."

In addition to the train rides, there will be a massive exhibition of multi-gauge models on display over two halls, including 3.5”, 5” and 7.25” gauge railways, as well as traders offering a variety of model train-related products to fellow enthusiasts.

More than 30 different displays and traders will be on site during the weekend to share their passion and hobby with others.

"There is always something to learn from our model builders. It’s truly fascinating what they are able to construct and the techniques they have developed to construct some absolutely captivating scenes."

The traders and model builders are always ready to share all their tips and tricks they have learned about model building to those interested in getting into the hobby.

■The Great Little Train Show, Surrey Park Invercargill, October 21-22, 10am-4pm.