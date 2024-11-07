Hospice shop marks decade in business

Winton Hospice Shop manager Maree Boulter cuts the cake celebrating 10 years of the store serving the community.

Two floods did not stop the Winton Hospice Shop from celebrating its 10-year anniversary.

The charity store was hit by a flood not long after it opened in 2015, then another deluge flooded the shop last year, Winton Hospice Shop manager Maree Boulter said.

"The last flooding that we had was a blessing in disguise.

"With that one, it's been quite fortuitous though, because we've been able to get all new carpet right throughout the store, new paint work, new lighting, new fixtures, so it's just like a totally different store," she said.

Thirty people, made up of staff, volunteers and the community, marked the special occasion with an afternoon tea and the cutting of a cake last Friday.

The charity outfit was opened on November 1, 2014, giving Ms Boulter only two weeks to prepare.

"I only had two weeks to get the store open, so we just had fixtures that I gathered from places and then developed into buying new fixtures."

The store had grown from a basic shop to a successful retail organisation selling quality goods as well as becoming a magnet for the community.

"We're not fully government funded, so the store has generated a fair percentage of the income for hospice, and it has stayed at our own Hospice Southland.

"The shop has really come into its own but it's always had a good reputation for selling quality goods at reasonable prices," she said.

The Weymss St store has customers visiting every day which has allowed the volunteers to get to know their patrons as if they were "like a big family".

Ms Boulter thanked her volunteers Ann Drummond, Jenny Paddon and 89 "youngster" Paul McKay for sticking with the Winton Hospice Shop kaupapa since day one.

"The vision for the next 10 years is to keep growing, to keep evolving, and expand to a digital platform as well.

"You've always got to be striving to keep ahead of the market and embrace new ideas."