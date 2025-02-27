Old uniforms get new lease of life

New Zealand’s Aluminium Smelter waste minimisation officer Amanda Smith and building services crew leader Leslie Bean collect the smelter’s old blue uniforms to be recycled into new products. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Uniforms once worn by smelter staff will reappear as ceiling insulation or property fencing.

New Zealand’s Aluminium Smelter chief executive Chris Blenkiron announced in January the smelter had embarked on an initiative to replace its blue uniforms.

Since starting, 5677 Tiwai Point smelter uniform items have been sent to recycling and replaced with high-visibility clothing.

In partnership with Timaru Workwear Recycled, the uniforms would be recycled to make home insulation, acoustic panelling, packaging, packing blankets and protective flooring, new woollen garments or blankets and fence posts, he said.

Each of the smelter’s 1000 staff had four uniforms and personal protection equipment that were being switched to a safer, high-visibility orange.

Mr Blenkiron said if sent to a landfill, the clothing would produce 3-4kg of carbon dioxide emissions per kilogram of clothing.

In an effort to look for more sustainable recycling pathways, the company is also exploring how it can recycle boots. It has already started a battery recycling initiative alongside recycling its strapping, 200 tonnes of timber packaging and 1019 tonnes of metal.