Teen conquers gruelling ultra

Fynn Mitchell took on the Revenant race and finished with 55 minutes to spare. PHOTOS: SEAN BEALE

A Southland teen was so sleep-deprived he began hallucinating about chocolate boxes and trapdoors during a gruelling 200km race.

But of 40 competitors hailing from the likes of Japan, Finland and Australia, he was one of only two — both New Zealanders — to cross the finish line and is now one of only six to have completed the Revenant Ultra Adventure Race.

Eighteen-year-old Fynn Mitchell, of Lumsden, said the race definitely lived up to its reputation but he could not have done it without the camaraderie of his 44-year-old team-mate Darron Jones, of Nelson.

"It makes it a hell of a lot easier mentally being with someone because you don’t just have to talk to yourself for 60 hours," Mitchell said.

"You spin a lot of yarns but there’s a lot of time where you’re both sort of suffering in your own world."

The race began at Welcome Rock, near the border of Southland and Central Otago, runners navigating the surrounding terrain from Thursday to Sunday.

It spanned four laps of 50km — a total of about 16,000m of vertical ascent.

Competitors had only a map and a compass to navigate checkpoints across a completely unmarked course, with 60 hours to do it.

They were offered the choice of braving the course alone or competing in a two-person team, spurring Mitchell and Jones to team up.

Jones entered the race not knowing whether he would be able to finish but decided to "just give it a crack".

Darron Jones overcame the pain from a thorn in his foot to conquer the Revenant.

Even getting stabbed through his shoe by a thorn bush did not deter him.

Despite the sore foot, losing a couple of toenails and suffering from a tender and sore body, he said the race was worth it.

While it was certainly a challenge, the race was very special and had a really friendly atmosphere, he said.

"The fact that the race starts with haka, pōwhiri and a rock band really makes it special and it captures the spirit of the race."

Mitchell said he found the climbing less challenging than expected.

Traversing downhill was much harder and "wrecked your thighs and your knees".

But above all, it was the mental anguish and lack of sleep that proved most challenging.

After three long sleepless nights, save for 20- and 10-minute naps, he started seeing things, Mitchell said.

"I had a few good hallucinations — there was a couple of chocolate boxes sitting in the tussock at one point and then there’s trapdoors on the track I was looking at."

At the end of the race, those still standing were offered a shot of Revenant whisky, which he was unsure was worth the previous 60 hours of torture.

"I had a mouth full of ulcers, so it was a bit hard on those right at the end."

— Additional reporting Nina Tapu