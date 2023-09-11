Thistle and Old Boys bag silverware

Cup final day on Saturday brought the curtain down on the Southland football season.

Although results went the way of my predictions, arguably the manner of the wins was the opposite way round. Allan Contracting Thistle secured the Edinburgh Trophy with a 1-0 win over Editor's Cut Queens Park division two, and Southern Steel Windows Old Boys won the Charity Cup with a 2-1 win over Level One Queens Park’s Donald Gray Side.

Thistle had to work hard for their win, with Park putting up quite a fight and it took all of captain Ali Smith’s experience to shepherd his team to close-out and protect the 1-0 advantage and secure the trophy.

There was some good young talent on display, particularly Thistle’s number 6, Zavier Philpot, and Park’s number 7, Breiner Angulo Tumbe. It would be great to see some of those youngsters take the step up to Donald Gray next season.

In the Charity Cup final, Old Boys and Queens Park faced off again, and although I thought Old Boys would prove too strong for Park, I did expect more from the Surrey Park side in the opening exchanges.

Old Boys looked the hungrier of the two from the outset and it took only 11 minutes for that dominance to produce a result. Ben Clixby was brought down by Aju Zachariah just inside the box and Clixby dispatched the resulting penalty kick, sending Park keeper Jaden Castle the wrong way, to make it 1-0.

It was a clear takedown from Zachariah and referee Sam Keen had no hesitation in pointing to the spot.

The goal rocked Park and Old Boys took full advantage. Florence Edson capitalised on some indecision in the Park backline and slotted home to give Old Boys a two-goal cushion.

Park did create some chances as the half progressed and Old Boys had veteran keeper Eddie Peters to thank after an athletic, age-defying dive kept out a powerful headed effort from Park’s Zachariah.

Park started the second half with more confidence, but Old Boys didn’t let up. As much as Park tried to get a foothold in the game, Old Boys matched them with the Waverley Park side dominating the second ball which was arguably Park’s downfall over the 90 minutes.

However, the game did come to life on the 60th minute mark when Mike Larsen, despite a desperate Jared Cuff nipping at his heels, finished an excellent run, slotting the ball passed an outstretched Peters to grab a goal back and set up a grandstand finish for the crowd.

Park tried to take the game to penalties and, with 6 minutes to go, Old Boys lost striker Clixby, who received a second yellow for a high challenge on Zachariah and got his marching orders. Clixby was unlucky to see red, standing at well over 6 foot, his leg didn’t go above his own waist, but met Zachariah’s head. It was a free kick, but a second yellow could perhaps be considered a bit harsh taking into account Clixby’s size but unfortunately for Old Boys, the Peter Crouch of Southland football had to take an early shower.

Nonetheless, even with a man down, Old Boys were able to see the game out and take a deserved victory and the Charity Cup to cap off an excellent season for the premier side.

So the winners I predicted, but I thought Thistle would be more dominant bearing in mind this was a division 1 versus division 2 match-up, so kudos has to go to Queens Park for making a game of it and taking it to the wire.

Player of the day for the Edinburgh Cup, I’ve gone for Thistle's Zavier Philpot. He was exciting on the ball and was involved in some excellent Thistle attacking play.

In the Charity Cup, despite the red card, I’ve gone for Ben Clixby, of Old Boys. He caused the Park defence numerous problems and was involved in just about everything Old Boys threw at Park.

So that's it for the season. However, look out for a wrap of the Queens Park SPL side’s Dunedin campaign and I hope to bring you some exciting news about Southland football’s Turnbull Thomson development plans for the closed season.

Also, keep an eye on the Southland Football website and Facebook page for summer football events across the region.