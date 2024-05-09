Thornbury Hall custodians honoured with rare award

Thornbury Hall custodians Lynley and Stuart Shaw have received a rare recognition of service Award for 33 years of service to their community.

Oraka Aparima Community Board chair Michael Weusten said the board was proud to present the award for only the second time in Southland’s history.

The first was in 2019, when a recognition of service award was presented to Isobel Pearson who worked as an amenities cleaner in Otautau for 32 years.

Southland District Mayor Rob Scott said the Shaws’ voluntary service should not be underestimated, as halls were the lifeblood of many small communities, providing many happy memories. They had done a "fantastic job" for Thornbury.

The Shaws took over as custodians of the Thornbury Centennial Hall in 1991, fielding hall bookings and payments, as well as ensuring hall equipment was available, stocked up on supplies, carried out cleaning, maintenance and groundskeeping.

They also oversaw security and responded to emergencies.

Mr Weusten said their cleaning of the hall was "exemplary".

Mr and Mrs Shaw, as local community members, stepped up for the hall’s working bees regardless of whether it was painting or gardening.

Former Thornbury Community Development Area subcommittee chair Annette Horrell said the Shaws were very conscientious and provided a wonderful service for the local area.

"The key was always available in the mailbox if they were not at home and now they are spending time with family."