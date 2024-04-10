Swede festival turns sour as event canned

Swedes for sale at a roadside stall in Stirling, South Otago. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

A festival celebrating the Southland swede has been canned just 10 days out from the inaugural event.

The first Rootstock Festival was due to take place in Winton on April 20, featuring an afternoon of swede-inspired activities, including cooking demonstrations and swede bowling.

But the organisers today announced the event has been postponed until next year.

No reason was given for the postponement.

The organisers said in a media release all tickets will be refunded.