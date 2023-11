Organiser Todd Christie said the event drew 30 entries. The Southern Trail Blazers 4WD Club held its 42nd annual 4WD rally at the Hellier family farm near Pukerau on Saturday.The Ensign’s Ben Andrews was there to capture the action.

"I want to extend a big thanks to our sponsors and the landowners," Mr Christie said.

He had been the event organiser for the past 10 years, he said.