Woman appears over Otatara stabbing

The woman appeared in Invercargill District Court this morning. Photo: ODT Files

The 23-year-old woman who allegedly stabbed a man in Otatara, leaving him in critical condition, has been remanded in custody.

She appeared at the Invercargill District Court this morning on one charge of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

The woman was granted interim name suppression.

Police were called to a private property in Dunns Rd, Otatara, at about 7am yesterday after reports that a man had been stabbed, a police spokesman said.

He was flown to Dunedin Hospital and remains in a critical condition.

The defendant appeared before a Justice of the Peace this morning who did not have jurisdiction to hear the matter.

She was remanded in custody by consent.

Counsel Hugo Young requested an urgent bail application before a District Court Judge which will take place tomorrow morning.

