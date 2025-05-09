Young creatives can show identity in Y art exhibition

Y Southland Youth Development co-ordinator Michael Gilbert. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Y Southland is calling on young creatives to share their talents in a Youth Week art exhibition this month — and is preparing to transform its Tay St reception area into a vibrant pop-up gallery to showcase their work.

Paintings, photography, sketches, drawings and other visual art forms are all welcome, with the exhibition set to run from May 19-25 as part of Youth Week celebrations.

Entries should reflect this year’s Youth Week theme: Taking Our Place — Whai Wāhitanga, interpreted in each artist’s own way. Submissions are open to people aged 12-24.

Y Southland Youth Development co-ordinator Michael Gilbert said the exhibition was all about giving young people a voice through creative expression.

"We had a lot of ideas about how to celebrate Youth Week, but the art exhibition really ticked all the boxes," he said.

"It gives young people an outlet to share their creativity — and we know there are some incredibly talented artists out there, as well as those who simply enjoy creating.

‘‘But it’s also a chance for them to reflect on what the theme ‘Taking Our Place – Whai Wāhitanga’ means to them. So they’re not only showcasing their talent, but their perspective and identity."

The exhibition will be on display for the entire Youth Week, and community members will be encouraged to stop by and take in the artwork.

While the focus is on the exhibition and showcasing youth creativity, there will be two winners announced at the Block Takeover event on May 25, and their artwork will stay on display at the Y for two weeks.

The Y has some free canvases available from its reception, and artwork can be submitted at any time. To get involved, visit the Y at 77 Tay St, Invercargill or email The Y Southland’s youth development co-ordinator Michael Gilbert at michael.gilbert@ymcasouth.org.nz. — APL