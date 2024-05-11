Saturday, 11 May 2024

Hawks secure victory over Nuggets

    By Adrian Seconi
    1. Sport
    2. Basketball

    The Otago Nuggets slipped to a 116-105 loss to the Hawke’s Bay Hawks in Napier this afternoon.

    The match was evenly contested but the home team won the final quarter 28-17 to clinch the win.

    Isaiah Moore poured in 30 points for the home team, while Joshua Roberts pulled in 20 rebounds.

    For the Nuggets, Tai Webster top-scored with 27 points and he also dished eight assists. Kimani Lawrence also contributed strongly for the Nuggets with 22 points.