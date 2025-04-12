Perez still has more game to show us

Otago Nuggets small forward Jose Perez gets a shot off despite the attention of Auckland forward Tom Vodanovich during an NBL game at the Edgar Centre on Sunday. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Jose Perez has a much bigger game than he has shown.

The Otago Nuggets robust small forward has put up some impressive numbers during the opening six games of the season.

But he has been held back by a wrist injury he picked up at the National Basketball League preseason tournament.

That has reduced his role in the team to bulldozing his way to the hoop.

He is a foul magnet and incredibly adept at getting a shot off in heavy traffic.

But when the pathway has been blocked, he has shown he can dish as well.

It is a recipe that has worked pretty well.

He picked up 13 assists against the Indian Panthers earlier this month and almost recorded a rare triple-double.

One more rebound would have done it.

But Perez can expand his game.

He fell during the pre-season and cushioned his fall with his dominant shooting hand.

It still bothers him when he snaps his wrist, so he has focused on his core role of muscling his way to the basket instead of stroking the ball in from the outside.

And there is another weighty issue which has prevented him from reaching his potential.

"I’m also a little bit overweight right now," he said.

"So, I’m trying to get back to game shape. Trying to get back to where I know I can be at.

His weight gain was a symptom of some other struggles he has been having.

The 26-year-old American retreated from basketball following a professional gig in Serbia which did not work out as he had hoped.

"I basically became depressed out there," Perez said.

"I went home and I was just in a very dark, dark place for six months.

"During that time, I didn’t touch a basketball at all."

He was considering quitting the game he loves.

But he switched to a different player agency and not long after that Nuggets coach Mike Kelly called.

"When Coach Kelly called me, I was not sure if I wanted to keep playing.

"But I was like, all right, I’ve got to fight ... and push through adversity.

"I’ve got to keep just pushing through because basketball is my way out.

"I can do other things because I’m really communicative with people.

"But on the court is where I really thrive just because that’s who I am."

Dunedin has proved a soft landing.

He likes the league.

He is enjoying his new team-mates.

His confidence is returning on the court and his wrist is healing.

The Nuggets host the Wellington Saints this afternoon and they will need Perez to find the extra gear he has in reserve.

The Saints shape as a tough match-up for the Nuggets.

But they showed they can compete with the better teams in the league.

The 97-94 loss to the Auckland Tuatara in Dunedin on Sunday was arguably their best performance in 2025.

Perez drained a three-pointer to beat the third quarter buzzer and cut Auckland’s lead to five.

It was just a tiny glimpse of what a fitter and more confident Perez is capable of.

NBL

Dunedin, 4pm

Otago Nuggets: Jonathan Janssen, Jaylen Sebree, Jose Perez, Don Carey jun, Darcy Knox, Matthew Bardsley, Patrick Freeman, Christian Martin, Josh Aitcheson, Caleb Smiler, Mac Stodart, Mike Ruske.

Wellington Saints: Nicholas Muszynski, Hyrum Harris, Nicholas Marshall, Shaun Bruce, Izayah Mauriohooho Le Afa, Shea Ili, Rangimarie Dougall-Mita, Arthur Pilcher, Lukah Richards, Kazlo Evans, Hassan Munir, Tyrael-Cage Heke.