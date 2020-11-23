CDK still unbeaten in one-day contest

University-Grange batsman Sam Darling swings at a short-pitched delivery during a premier grade match against Green Island at Sunnyvale on Saturday. PHOTO GERARD O’BRIEN

The club with three names is still unbeaten in the premier grade one-day tournament.

Carisbrook-Dunedin/Kaikorai beat Taieri by 40 runs at Brooklands Park on Saturday.

CDK captain Jeremy Smith took five for 39 to help seal the win in the penultimate over. The all-rounder ripped through the tail and picked up the key wicket of Tom Dempster, who clouted 47 from 50 and was threatening to take the game from CDK.

Taieri was set 226 to win and made a good start. Openers Shannon Young (37 from 65) and Callum Egen (20 from 37) put on 52 for the first wicket.

Once that partnership was broken, CDK had an end open and made steady progress through the batting line up.

Fergus Ellis top-scored for CDK with 42 to help his side post 225 for nine. Richard Sillars and Otago wicketkeeper Max Chu both made 38 and Volts opener Camden Hawkins chipped in with 34.

Taieri spinner Riley Dixon took three for 27 from 10 overs in an impressive stint at the bowling crease, and Dempster took three for 17 from four overs.

CDK leads the competition standings with three wins from three completed games.

Albion 252 for nine beat NE Valley 177

Jesse Simpson scored an unbeaten century to lead Albion to a 75-run win against North East Valley at Memorial Park.

Simpson hit four sixes and eight boundaries and shared in a 63-run stand for the second wicket with Hamish Rutherford, who clipped 52 from 53 balls.

Otago seamer Matt Bacon added valuable extras. He got through to 46 before he was trapped lbw.

Louis Holt took three for 34 and Matt Spicer and Tom Griffin nabbed two apiece to restrict Albion to 252 for nine.

North East Valley openers Will Kindley (72) and Nic Brosnahan (54) made a sizable dent in the chase. They put on 115 for the first wicket. James Brown secured the important breakthrough when he removed Kindley and went on to take three more.

He finished with four for 37 and Josh Cuttance took three for 41 to help dismiss Albion for 177.

Uni-Grange 152 lost to Green Is 153 for two

Veteran Green Island all-rounder Geordie Scott made short work of University-Grange’s modest total. He smashed 10 sixes and nine fours on his way to an undefeated 113 from 57 deliveries.

University-Grange scraped through to 152. Cameron Elliott (23) and Harrison Biggs (26) offered some resistance.

But the Mockfords, Jack and Jed, combined for five wickets. Jack took three for 36 and Jed two for 28.

Blair Soper and Scott also nabbed two apiece.

It was not a great batting display and Scott made sure the chase was brief. Green Island overhauled the target early in the 18th over to free up the rest of Saturday afternoon.