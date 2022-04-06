Wednesday, 6 April 2022

Otago awards ceremony moved online

    By Adrian Seconi
    The Otago cricket awards have been shifted online after several members of the Volts squad and management tested positive for Covid.

    The event was planned for tomorrow night, and it is an opportunity for players to celebrate each other’s success.

    That celebration will still go ahead but in a virtual space.

    The award winners will be announced via the Otago Cricket Association’s social network platforms instead.

    The Sparks won the one-day competition and were beaten finalists in the Super Smash.

    All-rounder Kate Ebrahim shapes as the favourite for the Sparks batter of the year and cricketer of the year awards.

    She was the leading scorer in the one-day competition and scored 92 in the final to help set up a monster 138-run win over Wellington.

    Spinner Eden Carson and swing bowler Emma Black have one hand each on the bowling award. Hard to split those two players.

    The Volts endured a lean season but left-arm wrist spinner Michael Rippon should collect the bowling award, while the batting award is a toss-up among Hamish Rutherford, Nick Kelly and the much improved Dale Phillips.

    On Friday, the Otago Cricket Association will also recognise career achievements and the people who put in the work behind the scenes.

     - Former Otago players Bradley Scott and Emma Campbell have been selected for New Zealand Cricket’s 2022 performance coaching course.

    Scott has coached several Otago age-group sides as well as coaching at King’s High School, where he is a teacher, while Campbell runs a coaching programme in Queenstown as well as managing the Otago Sparks.

