Premier grade, Hawke Cup impacted

Dunedin premier grade cricket and the Hawke Cup are the latest events to be affected.

This week’s round of Dunedin premier grade cricket has been called off due to the Covid outbreak in the city.

Competitions manager Nic Kittelty said a decision on whether the round would be postponed or cancelled will be made next week. All other grades will go ahead as planned at this stage.

The two Zone 4 Hawke Cup games this weekend between North Otago and Mid Canterbury in Ashburton, and Southland and South Canterbury in Invercargill, will not go ahead as scheduled.

If those games end up cancelled rather than postponed, Southland will get the Zone 4 challenge.

With the Covid outbreak expected to peak in four to six weeks, further disruptions to club and provincial sport are likely.

Meanwhile, Hawke Cup holder Hawke’s Bay will be looking after the silverware for another off-season after the remaining two Challenge matches were postponed by mutual agreement.

Hawke’s Bay began this season by successfully defending the Hawke Cup against Zone 2 challenger Manawatu, then torrential wet weather saw Zone 1 challenger Bay of Plenty also depart Napier’s Nelson Park empty-handed.

The Zone 3 challenge from Canterbury Country had been scheduled to begin yesterday, in Napier.

However, in consideration of the current Covid outbreak, all parties have agreed to postpone this match, and the subsequent Zone 4 challenge, with a view to rescheduling these fixtures next season.