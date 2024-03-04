Volts coach Dion Ebrahim steps down

Otago Volts coach Dion Ebrahim. Photo: Getty Images

Otago Volts coach Dion Ebrahim has resigned.

He would see out the 2023-24 domestic season then leave his post, Otago Cricket said today.

There was no reason given for Ebrahim's departure after three seasons and with one year left on his contract.

Oddly, a statement that included brief quotes from the association and Ebrahim said neither would be commenting further.

"Dion has worked tirelessly with the Otago Volts over the past three seasons and has been an excellent servant of Otago Cricket and our HP programme and we wish him the very best," Otago Cricket chief executive Mike Coggan said.

"I certainly do understand just how difficult this decision has been for him.

Ebrahim said he had "thoroughly enjoyed the challenging and rewarding aspects" of coaching the Volts.

"I would like to thank Otago Cricket for the opportunity and wish them, along with all the players, the very best for the future."

More in tomorrow's Otago Daily Times.