Volts lay good foundation on second day

You cannot ask for much more from the opening overs of the day.

Otago Volts captain Luke Georgeson trapped Northern Districts batter Bharat Popli for an lbw with his first over of day two of the Plunket Shield clash to leave the home side in strife at 11 for three.

But some digging from Northern’s middle order, particularly Brett Hampton’s best of 121, helped them get through to 365 at Seddon Park, in Hamilton.

In reply, Otago openers Thorn Parkes and Jacob Cumming laid a good foundation to be 58 without loss — and trail by just six runs — at stumps yesterday.

Earlier, Northern were in trouble.

Robbie O’Donnell tried to help settle things for his side, but the former Auckland captain only added five before he too went via Georgeson.

That left Northern at 26 for four.

Enter Hampton, who came in at seven and put his foot down to really get Northern rolling.

Hampton fired 121 runs off just 86 balls to bring up his highest first class score, which included nine fours and nine sixes.

Katene Clarke, who came on as a night watchman, anchored things for Northern and proved to be the stability they needed to keep the scoreboard moving.

He brought up 59 runs off 169 balls and was part of a key partnership with Hampton that added 163 runs for the sixth wicket.

Dean Foxcroft nabbed the wicket of Fergus Lellman, who chipped his shot to Jarrod McKay who took a brilliant catch and mid-on to put Northern 69 for five.

Clarke and Hampton put their heads down and went to work, making life difficult for Otago.

Seamer Travis Muller eventually got Clarke caught behind and three balls later Foxcroft caught Hampton in the deep from Muller’s delivery.

Northern sat 233 for seven.

Wicketkeeper Ben Pomare brought up his maiden first-class half-century, finishing unbeaten on 82.

Scott Johnston added a handy 31 before he was bowled by McKay.

McKay, Muller and Georgeson each took three wickets

— In Auckland, Mark Chapman finished an astounding knock of 276 to help Auckland declare at 567 for nine.

Chapman was unstoppable for Auckland, bringing up his highest first-class score that included 28 fours and 10 sixes.

Former Otago bowler Michael Rae took his wicket.

Canterbury spinner Michael Rippon took four for 120.

Canterbury are 211 without loss after openers Rhys Mariu (119) and Scott Jannett (87) made a strong start in reply.

Central trail by 18 runs with three wickets in hand against Wellington in Napier.

Wellington declared at 251 for nine.

In reply, opener Jack Boyle (72) and Dale Cleaver produced an unbeaten 50 for Central to be 233 for seven at stumps.

Otago

First innings 301

Northern

First innings

J Raval lbw b Georgeson 2

H Cooper b Muller 4

K Clarke c Chu b Muller 59

B Popli lbw b Georgeson 4

R O’Donnell lbw b Georgeson 5

F Lellman c McKay b Foxcroft 16

B Hampton c Foxcroft b Muller 121

B Pomare not out 82

N Wagner c sub (Z Cumming) b McKay 19

S Johnston b McKay 31

M Fisher lbw b McKay 0

Extras: (4b, 10lb, 7w, 1nb) 22

Total: (for 10 wkts in 82.3 overs) 365

Fall: 1-2, 2-6, 3-11, 4-26, 5-69, 6-232, 7-233, 8-276, 9-344, 10-365

Bowling: L Georgeson 25-8-81-3 (3w), T Muller 23-4-129-3 (3w, 1nb), J Gibson 1-0-4-0, J McKay 16.3-3-65-3 (1w), J Cumming 5-3-9-0, D Foxcroft 12-1-63-1.

Otago

Second innings

T Parkes not out 23

J Cumming not out 33

Extras: (2nb) 2

Total: (0 wkts in 17 overs) 58

Bowling: K Clarke 3-0-9-0, M Fisher 5-0-37-0 (2nb), N Wagner 6-2-11-0, S Johnston 2-1-1-0, H Cooper 1-1-0-0.

