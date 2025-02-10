Win vital if Volts to stay in touch with top three

Llew Johnson of the Volts bats at the University Oval in 2021. File photo: Getty Images

Otago would want the final three balls of their last match back.

The Volts had got into a position to overhaul Canterbury’s mammoth total of 322 for seven at the University Oval on Thursday.

That was down to a tremendous maiden century by Llew Johnson and a couple of swashbuckling cameos from Leo Carter (42 off 34) and Jake Gibson (51 not out off 22).

But just when they needed to press pause and do the maths, they were swept away in a surge of adrenaline.

They needed three runs from the final three balls, and a well-weighted push into the leg side — where there was no-one in the 30m circle — would have likely netted a brace.

But Johnson holed out at deep midwicket and Ben Lockrose picked out the same fielder the next ball.

That left Andrew Hazeldine needing three off one but Zak Foulkes speared a delivery into his pads and the Volts ran through for a leg bye to lose by one.

It was an agonising loss and could end up costing them a place in the playoffs.

Time will tell on that scenario, but they desperately need a win over Auckland at the University Oval today to stay in touch with the top three sides.

Canterbury (20 points) lead the competition from Auckland (18) and Wellington (15).

Central Districts (11), Otago (10) and Northern Districts (6) need to work hard to make it into the top three.

Johnson’s century has helped him climb into the top five for runs in the competition, while Dale Phillips has fallen a few spots but is hanging on to a place in the top 10.

Gibson’s extraordinary knock highlighted how he might be batting too low in the order, though you do need someone who can finish off an innings and he certainly demonstrated that ability.

Opener Jamal Todd put in a good showing in his list A debut. He stroked 56 and had moved into attack mode when he nicked off.

Despite giving up 322, Otago bowled pretty well.

Matt Bacon scooped up another four wickets and is the leading wicket-taker in the competition.

Queenstown teenager Mason Clarke put in a solid performance in his list A debut. The 17-year-old was unlucky not to pick up a wicket but went for under five runs an over.

Gibson and Dean Foxcroft were reasonably frugal as well.

Ford Trophy

University Oval, 10.30am