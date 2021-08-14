Key matches in league this weekend

A pivotal weekend shapes in the scrap for the Southern Football League's top two spots.

Cashmere Technical leads on nine points, although it has played one more game than the South City Royals, Otago University and Coastal Spirit, which are all tied on six points.

University and Coastal have the chance to gain separation from one another today.

They meet at Linfield Park, in Christchurch, in an opportunity to go three points up with three matches left.

University is coming off a 4-0 loss to Cashmere last weekend, although it has been the form team of the southern federation in recent months.

Coastal also dropped its first points last week, when it was beaten 3-2 by fifth-placed Christchurch United.

The Royals will also look

to stay in the mix, hosting Selwyn United at the Logan Park Turf.

Selwyn has claimed just one win in the league, an opening weekend victory over Christchurch United.

Its last trip to Logan Park proved unsuccessful, when it was well-beaten by University.

The Royals have played their way out of a period of losing form to claim back-to-back wins against Green Island and Nelson Suburbs.

In other games, Cashmere can maintain its buffer at the top of the table against Christchurch United.

Green Island hosts Nelson Suburbs at Sunnyvale on Sunday, both teams searching for their first win of the league.