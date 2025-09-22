Martinelli scores late to deny City

Gabriel Martinelli's last-gasp equaliser gave Arsenal a 1-1 draw at home to Manchester City in the Premier League this morning.

His goal cancelled out Erling Haaland's early goal to give the Gunners a point, though they lost ground on early leaders Liverpool.

City scored from a rapid counter in the ninth minute, Tijjani Reijnders breaking from deep with Haaland on his shoulder before he played the Norwegian striker in to finish coolly past David Raya.

Arsenal looked short on ideas before a double change at halftime gave them more impetus, substitute Eberechi Eze forcing a sharp save from Gianluigi Donnarumma as the hosts swarmed all over an uncharacteristically defensive City.

The visitors had seemed to have weathered the storm, though, finishing the game with five at the back as Arsenal probed without creating the killer opening they needed.

But substitute Martinelli – who delivered a goal and an assist off the bench against Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday – ran on to Eze's speculative ball over the top and produced a superb lob in the 93rd minute to give Arsenal a share of the spoils.

The draw puts Arsenal on 10 points from five games, already five points behind Liverpool having lost against the champions before the international break, while City move up to ninth with seven points.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta told reporters: "I'm extremely proud of the players and the team, that's the overall feeling. I'm very disappointed with the result."

EARLY CRUNCH GAME IN TITLE RACE?

The early-season meeting between the two rivals had an important feel, with Liverpool continuing their perfect start against Everton Sunday, despite looking nowhere near their best.

Arsenal controlled the opening exchanges until City took a lead they rarely looked likely to give away, even before Guardiola decided to protect what they had.

City's opener came after a messy passage of play, with Haaland at the heart of it as his pass to Reijnders inside the City half started the move which ended with him slotting home his 13th goal in eight games for club and country this season.

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli scores their first goal as Manchester City defender Joško Gvardiol attempts to stop him during their Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium in London. Photo: Reuters

The Gunners toiled for long periods and a largely tepid game seemed to be slipping away until Martinelli produced what Declan Rice described as a "moment of magic" to level the contest.

Rice told Sky Sports: "A lot of players can sulk if they get put on the bench, but every time he comes on he shows his heart and desire. The run and finish is just unbelievable."

The late goal set up a frantic finish, though both sides had to settle for a point.

City recorded 32.8% possession, the lowest-ever possession average by a Pep Guardiola team in his 601st top-flight league match, according to Opta.

Rice said City's approach showed Arsenal had gained their respect and Guardiola accepted Arsenal's quality forced his hand, though pointed out his side played differently against Napoli on Thursday, two days after Arsenal's European game.

"Our resilience was fantastic, otherwise we can't survive," Guardiola told reporters, adding: "Arsenal was better ... one time in 10 years is not bad, right?"

Villa score, finally

Aston Villa finally registered a Premier League goal at the fifth time of asking but a victory remained elusive as they could only draw 1-1 at 10-man Sunderland this morning.

Unai Emery's side were the only team in the top seven divisions in England without a goal ahead of the clash and were hoping to avoid becoming the third team in top-flight history not to score in their first five games.

Matty Cash ended the drought to put his side ahead in the 67th minute with a swerving 25m effort.

But despite being a man down following Reinildo's red card in the 33rd minute, Sunderland created more chances than a lacklustre Villa and were only behind for eight minutes.

Granit Xhaka's headed pass found Wilson Isidor and he finished with his right foot.

Villa did threaten in the latter stages with Harvey Elliott missing a chance and Ollie Watkins an even better one when he failed to connect properly with Jadon Sancho's cross, but defeat would have been harsh on Sunderland.

Sunderland moved to seventh place with eight points while stuttering Villa climbed one spot to 18th with three, but are still in the bottom three.

Emery still has credit in the bank after taking Villa into last season's Champions League but he will need results quickly or the pressure will begin to mount.

"We are disappointed not because of the result but how [we played], we need to work to recover our identity and the style we want to be," Emery said. "We need to recover some confidence.

"I'm a little worried, not because where we are in the table but because we are not playing with our identity."