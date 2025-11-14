Dunedin-raised Wall named in Ferns to play Matildas

New Zealand women’s coach Michael Mayne has made six changes to his squad for the two-game series against Australia.

The Football Ferns play their transtasman rivals in Gosford on November 28, with the rematch in Adelaide on December 2.

Mayne has named 24 players after October’s Mexico and USA games.

CJ Bott (Wellington Phoenix), Olivia Chance (Kolbotn IL), Ally Green (Calgary Wild), Betsy Hassett (Stjarnan FC) and Anna Leat (Newcastle Jets) all return, while Phoenix and former Southern United fullback Lara Wall is formally named for the first time after joining as an injury replacement last month.

Mayne is keen to use the two games as a final test of the year for his wider squad ahead of World Cup qualifying starting next year.

"Following our challenging but purposeful matches against Mexico and the USA, which, in many ways, showed the team exactly what we needed to see at this point in our campaign, it’s good to quickly have another strong test against Australia.

"This continues our strategy of facing sides we know we must compete against, and beat, if we want to achieve our ultimate goal of qualifying for, and progressing from our group at, the Fifa Women’s World Cup 2027.

‘‘It was important for me to bring some fresh faces back into this camp and continue providing opportunities to players who deserve a recall and may bring new and welcomed competition for places.

‘‘With players like Liv Chance, Grace Wisnewski and Anna Leat performing well in recent club matches, as well as CJ Bott returning to the pitch, they’re all players I’m pleased to welcome back for these important games."

Mayne said Dunedin-raised Wall had impressed as an injury replacement and deserved her permanent spot.

"I think it reinforces the importance of being ready to take opportunities when they arise, and shows that I’m open to bringing in new energy going forward.

‘‘We’ve made good progress this year, but were tested significantly on the last tour, so our job now is to continue that work in Australia, take all the positives we can from those performances, and get back to work quickly.”

The Football Ferns have been competitive against Australia in recent years but have not beaten their neighbours since 1994. — Allied Media