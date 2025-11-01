Tough but doable task for Southern

Kris Ridley in 2022. PHOTO: ODT FILES

"A little old regional team can get the big dogs".

Southern United coach Kris Ridley is reasonably happy with how his side is tracking at the midway point of the National League.

They sit fourth on the ladder — the highest of any regional team and the only team outside of Auckland in the top five — with three wins, one draw and one loss.

That is the same record as Western Springs (second) and Eastern Suburbs (third), who sneak ahead on goal percentage, while Auckland United sit outright at the top with four wins.

"We’re in a good spot. I’m not surprised as to where we’re at," Ridley said.

"The work the girls have done, and the coaching staff have put in, warrant where we’re at on the table.

"Maybe could have had another point or a couple with the West Coast Rangers game, but that’s football.

"Now we have a big test in the next four games."

Southern United opened strongly with a 4-1 win against Phoenix Reserves, fought hard for a 1-1 draw against Wellington United, dropped the game 1-0 against West Coast Rangers, beat Petone 4-1 and thumped rivals Canterbury United Pride 4-0 last week.

They meet Eastern Suburbs, Central, Auckland United and Western Springs over the next four weeks and Ridley said he knew they needed to win every game to make the top two and qualify for the final.

"Is it doable? Absolutely.

"Have we beaten every team we’re about to face? Yes we have. Not this year, but in previous years, so it can be done."

That starts tomorrow morning when Southern United are away to Eastern Suburbs, who have already had a catch-up 1-1 draw against Auckland United this week.

Ridley said Eastern Suburbs were well-coached and had players who could finish, but his side needed to start strong and hold them out early.

"We have our plan with them. They do have set pieces that are quite dangerous, but I think we’ve out a plan together that will hopefully counter what they’re going to throw at us.

"They've played 20-something games ... we haven't, but at the end of the day on Sunday at 10am, it's us versus them. It doesn't matter about what happened before."

New Zealand Football released plans this week to revamp the national league from 2027, confirming the move to a 10-team club-based model.

That would mean regional teams, including Southern United, would be scrapped.

"I’m all for football, so whatever’s best for the region at the time. If it’s to go club-based, then we just have to do it."

Ridley believed there would need to be a qualifying process and there could be some "pretty heavy" criteria for clubs to tick off.

But he hoped there would still be at least one team from Dunedin involved.

"I’m all about the best level for football and whoever’s ready for it. If we’re ready for it down here then there should be a club involved."

West Coast Rangers played Western Springs last night. Canterbury United Pride host Wellington United and Petone meet Auckland United today and Phoenix Reserves play Central tomorrow.