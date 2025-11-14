Dunedin woman arrested after attempted arson: police

Police arrest the woman who allegedly attempted to start a fire in the Dunedin Work and Income building yesterday. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

A woman armed with an aerosol and a lighter was arrested after trying to start a fire in Dunedin's Work and Income office.

It came just days after she allegedly threw two rudimentary molotov cocktails through the window of a night shelter.

The 33-year-old was in the government department in Princes St yesterday, making inquiries when she attempted to light a stack of papers on fire using a flame and an aerosol can, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

She failed, and security went over to the woman to speak to her.

However, she then kicked the man.

Police arrived at about 3:50pm and arrested the woman.

She was recognised as the same person who threw two lit drink cans stuffed with paper through an open bedroom window at the Dunedin Night Shelter on Sunday.

The woman would appear in Dunedin District Court today with two charges of arson, and one charge of assault.

