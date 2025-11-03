Eastern snatch second spot after 2-0 win over Southern

Sometimes things just do not go your way.

After conceding a goal in the opening minutes, Southern United fell 2-0 to Eastern Suburbs in their National League clash in Auckland yesterday.

The win puts Eastern clear in second spot on the table, having already had a 1-1 catch-up midweek draw with leaders Auckland United.

Eastern got off to the perfect start when captain Kenya Brooke broke through the middle and put Ruby Nathan into space.

Nathan fired in her shot, which ricocheted off the right post and rolled into the box.

Fijian international Cema Nasau came steaming in and buried it to give Eastern a 1-0 lead in the opening minutes.

Eastern controlled much of the ball for the opening quarter and used their strong set piece to their advantage. They had a couple of long-range shots and looked threatening with the ball through the middle.

Southern struggled to break down the strong Eastern defence, but once they managed to hold possession and move it around, they started to find a few openings.

They worked the ball around in the 35th minute to find captain Rose Morton open at the left top corner, but her shot went begging.

Nathan almost punished at the other end, but Southern goalkeeper Lauren Paterson was alert to keep Eastern out.

Stacey Martin, who played for Southern last season, also had an attempt over the crossbar.

Southern defender Toni Power was everywhere, working tirelessly to keep her side in touch.

Mackenzie Rastatter also put up a mammoth fight to keep Eastern at bay down the flanks.

Eastern held on to a 1-0 lead at halftime.

Southern showed some nice phases but just struggled to get the final touches they needed to get themselves on the scoreboard.

Eastern’s corner was saved by Paterson, who booted it down the field, and Southern won a corner at the other end.

It was a quick transition that put Eastern on the back foot as the visitors won a second corner in mere minutes and gained more confidence.

It was a far more even affair — but Eastern were determined to add to their tally and did so in the 73rd minute.

Vicky Neuefeind’s cross was kept alive by Nathan, who put it back inside. Neuefeind ran on to the ball and buried it in the bottom right corner.

In the other games, Wellington United thumped Canterbury United Pride 8-1, Auckland United beat Petone 3-0, West Coast Rangers upset Western Springs 2-1 to push Springs out of the top two, and Phoenix Reserves thumped Central 6-0.

National League

The scores

Eastern Suburbs 2

Cema Nasau 3’, Vicky Neuefeind 73’

Southern United 0

Halftime: Eastern 1-0.